Chief of the Red List says wildlife is on the verge of extinction.

Nearly a third of the 138,374 species reviewed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List are threatened with extinction, according to the worldwide conservation organization.

For decades, habitat loss, overexploitation, and illegal trafficking have wreaked havoc on global animal populations, and climate change is now posing a direct threat, according to the head of the IUCN’s Red List Unit in an interview with AFP.

When we look at extinction rates per 100 years since 1500, we can see a clear inflection around the 1900s. The pattern shows that our extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times greater than the “background,” or normal, rates. The red list status clearly indicates that we are on the verge of the sixth extinction event [in the last 500 million years].

If current trends continue, we will soon be in the midst of a severe crisis.

A: The initial list didn’t follow any scientific guidelines. It was more of a gut feeling: ‘We believe the species is threatened in some way.’ However, as the list grew longer, we realized that we needed to make it scientifically sound. So we took a step back and asked ourselves, “What are we attempting to measure?”

The answer was straightforward: the threat of extinction.

A: We would have probably certainly lost a lot of species all across the planet. For example, the Red List process brought attention to the suffering of the Arabian oryx, resulting in conservation actions such as removing the animals from the wild, captive breeding, and reintroductions. We’ve seen species that were on the verge of extinction reappear.

A: The Red List isn’t a policy-making tool; it’s simply a statement of fact — this is the species’ current status. The decision-makers must then assess this information and determine which policies should be implemented.

A: There is a lot of lobbying going on. Surprisingly, the up-listing to a higher threat category isn’t very important. If you desire to downlist certain high-profile charismatic species because of effective conservation activities, you will likely be pressured very hard not to do so.

There is genuine danger that if a species falls into a lower category, conservation funding will cease. This is where the “green status” comes in handy.

