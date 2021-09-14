Chevron is increasing its ‘lower carbon’ spending in response to investor pressure.

In response to investor pressure, Chevron amended its climate policy on Tuesday, saying it will increase spending on lower-carbon energy while continuing to invest predominantly in fossil fuels.

Chevron stated it would invest more than $10 billion on its “reduced carbon businesses” through 2028, including $2 billion to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

According to a news statement issued ahead of executive presentations later Tuesday, the agenda involves growing production of renewable natural gas, renewable fuels, and hydrogen.

However, capital expenditures are still far cheaper than those anticipated for conventional oil and gas. Chevron said in March that between 2021 and 2025, it aims to spend $14 billion to $16 billion on capital expenditures.

Also, unlike rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total, the corporation did not commit to achieving “net zero” emissions in its whole business by 2050.

Chevron, like its US rival ExxonMobil, has been under increasing investor pressure on climate policy.

In May, 61 percent of Chevron shareholders voted in support of a shareholder motion to cut the company’s “Scope 3” carbon emissions, which are those associated with its goods.

A proposal mandating a report on a “Net Zero 2050” scenario, such as those explored by the International Energy Agency, was narrowly defeated by shareholders.

Chevron’s Chief Executive Mike Worth stated in a presentation on the firm’s website that the business would update its climate change report next month to include a response to the Scope 3 plan and a goal of net zero emissions.

In interviews before of Tuesday’s investor presentations, activists expressed doubt about Chevron’s response to climate change and the energy transition.

According to Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, a Dutch activist shareholder group that wrote the Chevron Scope 3 resolution, the company’s statements since the shareholder vote have been “not very hopeful.”

“Reductions must be made this decade if the world is to avert climate disaster,” van Baal stated on Monday.