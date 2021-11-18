Charles of the United Kingdom visits Egypt on an interfaith and climate mission.

On a trip focused on interfaith coexistence and the fight against climate change, Britain’s Prince Charles visited Egypt’s president and the head of Sunni Islam’s famed Al-Azhar institution in Cairo on Thursday.

Charles met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as well as Al-grand Azhar’s imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of Alexandria in northern Egypt, accompanied by his wife Camilla.

The royal couple arrived from Jordan on the second part of a regional trip for a two-day visit.

The pair will be greeted with a reception at the Great Pyramid of Giza later Thursday before continuing on to Alexandria, which is at the forefront of climate change.

Egypt will host the next round of the UN climate summit in its Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh next year, following COP26, which ended this month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prince Charles is the most senior royal who travels abroad, representing Queen Elizabeth II, who retired from overseas excursions due to her advanced age a few years ago.

Charles also represented the royal family at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Alexandria was one of the world cities at risk of being lost “beneath the waves” due to climate change.

When the Prince of Wales’ Middle East journey was announced, his deputy private secretary stated that global warming will be a major topic.

“The next 12 months are expected to see increased cooperation between the UK and Egypt in this pivotal decade for climate action,” Chris Fitzgerald said.

“Indeed, the climate catastrophe will be a primary focus of both visits,” he stated.