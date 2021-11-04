Charles K. Kao: Who Was He? Today’s Google Doodle honors the birth of a physicist.

The November 4 Google Doodle honors Charles K. Kao, a Chinese-born British-American physicist. For his innovation that led to the rapid rise of the internet, the Nobel laureate is recognized as the “father of fiber optic communications.”

Kao was born in Shanghai on this day in 1933 and studied electrical engineering in the United Kingdom, earning a PhD in the area in 1965. According to the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, he eventually worked as an engineer at a research center for Standard Telephones & Cables, a British corporation.

Kao discovered specific physical properties of glass in the 1960s, which laid the groundwork for high-speed data transmission in the Information Age. According to the Mayo Clinic journal, he concluded that bundles of thin fibers manufactured from pure glass could transmit enormous amounts of data over great distances and could eventually replace copper cables in communications. In 2009, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for this discovery.

In 1970, Kao established the electrical engineering department at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, before relocating to Roanoke, Virginia, in 1974.

He worked for ITT Corporation, the parent firm of Standard Telephones & Cables, in the United States as chief scientist and later as director of engineering. Several key patents relating to fiber-optic technology were filed during this time.

The first telephone network used optical fibers to carry live signals in 1977, and Kao oversaw the deployment of fiber-optic networks around the world in the years that followed.

Before retiring in 1996, the physicist worked as an adjunct professor at Yale and as vice chancellor at Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Kao was suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which had been identified five years prior, when the Nobel committee praised his “groundbreaking discoveries involving the transmission of light through fibers for optical communication” in 2009.

Gwen Kao, the physicist’s wife, founded the Charles K. Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease in 2010, inspired by her own experience caring for a loved one suffering from the disease. The organization raises dementia awareness and provides support to persons living with dementia and their carers.

The Nobel Prize was shared by Canadian physicist Willard S. Boyle and American scientist George E. Smith, the creators of the charge-coupled device that was utilized to convert. This is a condensed version of the information.