Chanthu, a super typhoon, is threatening the Philippines and Taiwan.

Over the next few days, a super typhoon that erupted in just 48 hours is threatening both the Philippines and Taiwan with catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall.

According to Taiwan’s official weather agency, Chanthu was around 580 kilometers (360 miles) southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip on Friday morning, with gusts of up to 234 kilometers (145 miles) per hour.

The typhoon was predicted to brush the country’s northeastern tip later Friday, according to the Philippine state weather agency.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for “destructive” winds in Santa Ana town, which has a population of roughly 35,000 people, as well as the eastern section of the distant Babuyan Islands.

Rough seas will produce waves of 2.5 to 10 meters, according to the report.

According to Rogelio Sending, the provincial communications officer, the governor of Cagayan has instructed government and private sector workers, except those in frontline services, to stay at home and “fortify” their homes.

According to most forecasts, the storm will continue to move northeast and might directly impact Taiwan during the weekend.

“On Saturday and Sunday, it will be closest to Taiwan. Strong gusts and downpours should be avoided at all costs, according to Taiwanese forecaster Hsu Chung-yi.

Meteorologists have been amazed at how rapidly Chanthu developed into a major storm after it initially appeared on Monday in the Pacific Ocean between Guam and the Philippines.

On Twitter, Sam Lillo, a researcher at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tweeted, “Chanthu moved from a depression to a cat(egory)-5-equivalent typhoon in 48 hours.”

Only five previous storms have done so in this century, he added.

Chanthu’s wind speeds increased from 30 miles per hour to 160 miles per hour in just two days.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms due to man-made climate change, typhoons are growing more intense and strengthening more quickly.

“Super Typhoon Chanthu gave another vivid example of how quickly a storm may strengthen this week,” NASA stated in an Earth Observatory blog post about the storm.

In the United States, a super typhoon is also known as a category 5 hurricane. Every year, the Earth is subjected to about five storms of that magnitude.

According to meteorologists, Chanthu is powerful, but it is also small and unpredictable.

On Yale Climate Connections, hurricane scientist Jeff Masters said, “Small tropical cyclones are capable of very fast intensity shifts, both strengthening and weakening.”

During the summer, Taiwan is frequently affected by tropical storms.

Last year, the first, not a single typhoon made landfall, a rare exception to the rule. Brief News from Washington Newsday.