Cases of the potentially faster-spreading AY.4.2 variant surpassed 40,000, an increase of 10,000 in just one week.

According to sequencing data, at least 40,000 cases of the Delta AY.4.2 COVID variation have now been identified around the world.

AY.4.2 is a Delta variant sub-lineage that appears to have mutated a growth advantage over other Delta variants.

AY.4.2, on the other hand, does not appear to be any more vaccine-resistant than Delta and has yet to establish itself in the United States, according to current statistics.

The variant is nearly completely prevalent in the United Kingdom, where it has lately accounted for roughly 15% of all samples sequenced per day.

A total of 40,215 AY.4.2 sequences were discovered around the world.