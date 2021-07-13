Carl Sagan’s video criticizing “Star Wars” for being too white has resurfaced.

On Monday night, the late scientist and astrophysicist Carl Sagan’s name trended on Twitter, with fans posting old footage of him debating themes like climate change and Star Wars’ factual flaws.

Sagan’s works, which included multiple books, university lectures, and the critically acclaimed television series Cosmos, made him a public figure.

One tape of the scientist addressing Star Wars, the quest for alien life, and more on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1978—the year after the first Star Wars film was released—seems to have triggered the unexpected interest in Sagan’s words.

Carson questions Sagan about his thoughts on the then-recently released sci-fi epic.

According to Sagan: “Star Wars begins by stating that movie is set in a different galaxy, and then it shows humans.

“It’s highly unlikely that there would be animals as human-like as the ones in Star Wars. There’s also a slew of additional items, all of which are white.”

“Ironically enough, the skin of all the humans in Star Wars looks a lot like this,” Sagan added, referring to his own hands. “Even the other colors associated with the Earth are absent, much alone greens, blues, purples, and oranges.

“I assumed there was a lot of human chauvinism because everyone in command of the galaxy looked like us.”

A Twitter user tweeted a recording of the interview, claiming that Sagan had “called out Star Wars for being too white.”

When Carl Sagan criticized Star Wars for being too white, the audience was left speechless.

Another user stated that Sagan was “ahead of his time” and “was in tune with representation issues in the 1970s.”

Another user, meanwhile, lauded Sagan for his foresight on climate change, uploading a keynote speech he gave at NCSU’s 5th Emerging Issues Forum in 1990.

Carl Sagan would be an EXTREMELY vocal climate scientist-activist if he were still alive today.

