Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to track high-end vehicles.

According to a police agency in Canada, car thieves are employing tracking systems such as Apple AirTags to assist them in stealing high-end vehicles.

“When the target automobiles are parked in public places like malls or parking lots, brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight regions of the target vehicles,” York Regional Police noted in a statement on December 2. “The targeted automobiles are then tracked to the victim’s home, where they are stolen from the driveway.” AirTags were introduced by Apple in April. The finding gadgets are designed for regularly misplaced goods like keys or costly objects like computers or baggage. AirTags connect to iOS devices via Bluetooth technology, allowing users to pinpoint the exact position of their belongings.

Though the York Regional Police did not mention Apple AirTags by name in their announcement or in a YouTube video, they did exhibit photographs of the company’s equipment.

The warning was issued by the York Region Police Department in Canada, which is located just north of Toronto in the province of Ontario. Since September, police investigators have examined five incidences in which suspects placed small tracking devices on autos in order to later locate and steal them, according to the department.

Using trackers “seems to be something that’s popular in the GTA [grand theft auto]…So absolutely expect to see more of it in the near future,” York Regional Police Detective Jeff McKercher stated in a YouTube video.

Citizens were also given advice on how to keep their vehicles safe from thieves by the York Regional Police. "[I]nspect your vehicle often and alert police if you discover any suspicious potential tracking devices," according to one suggestion about locating gadgets. People should also follow the department's advice, according to the statement "If at all feasible, store your car in a secure garage. The majority of cars are taken from driveways." "Consider investing in a high-end video surveillance system. Ensure that cameras are correctly installed and operational for both day and night use. Familiarize yourself with the system so that it can be easily accessed and evaluated"