Candidates stutter as Thunberg rallies for a “Century” vote in Germany.

Candidates for Germany’s Sunday election to successor Chancellor Angela Merkel hit the campaign trail Friday in a last-ditch appeal for votes in a tight race, while tens of thousands of activists, including Greta Thunberg, rallied to demand climate action.

The Fridays for Future youth marches made the case that the political establishment has let down the younger generation as Germany’s leading parties held last rallies ahead of Sunday’s vote.

“Political parties have not taken the climate calamity seriously enough,” said Luisa Neubauer, the group’s German coordinator.

She claimed that Germany, as one of the world’s leading emitters of greenhouse gases, had a unique opportunity to lead by example, as time was running out to reverse harmful trends.

“That is why we are referring to this election as the election of the century,” she explained.

The race has narrowed to a two-horse battle between Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the centrist finance minister, and Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats’ Armin Laschet. Both were scheduled to speak to crowds in Cologne and Munich later Friday.

Scholz has a modest advantage of roughly 26% against Laschet, who has around 22%, according to polls, with Annalena Baerbock of the ecologist Greens lagging in the mid-teens.

Despite the fact that the climate crisis is urgent for the majority of Germans, particularly in the aftermath of disastrous floods in western Germany in July, this has failed to translate into substantial support for Baerbock, who is relatively inexperienced.

Baerbock, who attended a Fridays for Future rally in Cologne, told Die Welt that she believed the protests would provide “tailwinds” for her party ahead of the election. “The next administration must be a climate government, and only a strong Green party can achieve this.”

More than 400 “climate strikes” were taking place across Germany, with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the movement’s founder, scheduled to speak outside Berlin’s Reichstag legislative building.

Thousands of people flocked to the lawn in the late morning, holding placards that read “Climate now, homework later,” “It’s our future,” and simply “Vote.”

“Climate change is a serious concern, and things are only going to get worse,” 14-year-old student Louise Herr told AFP.

According to Fridays for Future, the German protests are part of a global climate strike that is taking place in over 1,000 towns around the world.

Their main objective is to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.