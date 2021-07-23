Candida Auris, a superbug fungus, is explained as the CDC warns of U.S. cases: a “global health threat.”

For the first time in the United States, researchers have found the transmission of a drug-resistant fungal illness in Texas and Washington, D.C.

The patients had been infected with Candida auris, an emerging fungus that is highly transmissible and poses a severe global health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

C. auris is a newcomer to the country, and researchers are presently researching it to learn more about how it spreads. Infections have been reported in over 30 countries throughout the world.

What is known is that it primarily affects individuals with pre-existing medical conditions and is more common in persons who frequently visit hospitals or live in nursing homes. People who have medical tubes inserted into their bodies are also at risk.

C. auris is also more likely to afflict persons who have weaker immune systems, and it seldom affects healthy people.

Depending on where area of the body is affected, the symptoms can vary substantially. C. auris can cause a variety of infections, including bloodstream infections, wound infections, and ear infections. Because patients are frequently unwell with another condition, symptoms may go unnoticed.

Patients can die from Candida auris, but physicians aren’t sure if it’s more dangerous than other Candida species.

According to the limited evidence available, 30 to 60% of those infected with C. auris have died, despite the fact that many of these patients already had other serious conditions.

While antifungal treatments called echinocandins can treat most C. auris infections, the fungus is often resistant to several therapies, and in some cases is resistant to all three families of antifungal agents.

The CDC is concerned about C. auris because of its medication resistance, as well as the difficulty of identifying it without specialized technology and the fact that it causes outbreaks in healthcare settings.

While more research is needed, the fungus can spread from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Around 85 percent of C. auris isolates in the United States are resistant to azoles, a type of antifungal drugs. Amphotericin B resistance affects roughly 33% of patients, while echinocandin resistance affects about 1%.

As a result, echinocandin resistance in C. auris is alarming, but this is exactly what has happened. This is a condensed version of the information.