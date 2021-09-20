Canary Islanders flee as the volcano erupts.

Yahaira Garcia evacuated her home with a few of possessions in her car, along with goats, chicks, and a turtle, moments before the volcano erupted, spewing molten lava down the mountainside.

Her husband and she, who reside near the Bodegon Tamanca winery at the foot of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, chose to leave on Sunday afternoon, shortly before the eruption began.

“After a particularly bad night of earthquakes… my house shook so violently it felt like it was going to collapse,” the 34-year-old told AFP by phone.

“We were on our way when we noticed the volcano had erupted,” says the narrator. She drove her car to pick up her parents and their animals, which included four goats, two pigs, twenty hens, ten bunnies, four dogs, and a turtle.

“I’m nervous and worried,” Garcia added, “but we’re safe.”

Hundreds of police and Guardia civil officers were dispatched to residential districts around the volcano to assist with evacuations, which lasted far into the night, according to police film.

“This is the police department. This is not a drill; please evacuate your homes,” they yelled over loud speakers as they sped through the dark streets, their vehicles flashing blue lights.

Officers were also seen removing goats in pick-up trucks in an area that was primarily agricultural.

They also captured footage of a structure whose walls crumbled in beneath the weight of a wall of red-hot lava.

There have been no reports of injuries despite the fact that 5,500 people have been evacuated and “approximately 100 homes” have been destroyed.

Angie Chaux, who wasn’t home when the alarm was raised, ran back to try to save some belongings as the lava carved an unstoppable route down the mountainside.

“When we arrived, the road was stopped, and the cops allowed us three minutes to get our belongings,” the 27-year-old explained.

It was 4:30 a.m., and people and cars were everywhere.

“We’re watching the news right now, and the lava is 700 meters away from our house. I’m very concerned because I have no idea what will happen to it.”

Another neighborhood homeowner, Miriam Moreno, said they were prepared to evacuate when the order arrived, with emergency backpacks loaded with food and water.

"You can hear a rumble as though jets are flying overhead and see smoke out the window, albeit you can only see it at night.