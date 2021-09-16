Canada’s Tight Election Has Reached Its Final Stage.

Tensions are rising four days before Canada’s legislative elections, with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging citizens to “vote wisely” to prevent a Conservative surge as he confronts a possible defeat by rookie Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

According to polls, the two major parties that have ruled Canada since its confederation in 1867 are statistically tied, with each receiving 32 percent of the vote, while the socialist New Democratic Party trails well behind.

If the statistics hold, Canada may face a rerun of the 2019 general election, which saw Trudeau’s once-dominant party reduced to a minority government.

“The conflict between the two main parties is intensifying,” pollster Jean-Marc Leger told AFP.

And because none of the party leaders “seems to have made an impression on voters,” he predicted, “it appears that it will be a vote by elimination rather than a decision based on convictions.”

Trudeau was riding high in the polls when he shut down his government at the start of August in order to precipitate hasty elections.

Canadians overwhelmingly backed his pandemic response, which included hundreds of billions of dollars in funding to help workers and businesses cope with the catastrophe.

Despite some setbacks, the nation’s Covid vaccination distribution was proceeding well.

It looked like a decent time to attempt for a third term and reclaim the majority.

Trudeau is still the most popular candidate for Prime Minister in Canada, but scandals and ethical failings have tainted his golden boy image, and his administration is exhibiting signs of wear after six years in power.

Calling an election as the country recovers from the virus has enraged many voters, who have been exploited by opposition leaders to vilify Trudeau.

“There are more people who dislike Justin Trudeau now than there were before the election,” Leger said.

In an attempt to break the impasse, Trudeau has made a last-ditch appeal to voters considering voting for the New Democratic Party and its leader, Jagmeet Singh, to vote Liberal instead, in order to avert a split among progressives and the formation of a Conservative government.

At a whistlestop in the Atlantic port city of Halifax on Wednesday, Trudeau said, “We are the only ones positioned to stop Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives from taking Canada back.”

He chastised the Conservatives for opposing mandatory vaccines and for proposing a climate plan that Trudeau said was far less ambitious than his own.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.