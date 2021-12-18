Canada’s Maple Syrup Reserves Are Being Drawn Upon To Meet Soaring Demand

Fear not, pancake fans. Strong demand for maple syrup has created supply-side issues following a bad Canadian crop, but Quebec province is tapping its strategic reserves to keep the delicious, sticky stuff flowing.

Experts fear that climate change, which is already being blamed for last spring’s shorter and warmer sugaring season, might exacerbate the shortages.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers said it has distributed more than half of its syrup inventory to avert shortages.

“It’s natural, and that’s exactly what we want: the reserves must act as a buffer between temperature, demand, and production,” said Serge Beaulieu, the organization’s president.

Quebec produces over three-quarters of the world’s maple syrup, and the association — dubbed “the OPEC of maple syrup” by some — represents over 11,000 producers.

The group’s vast maple syrup reserves in Laurierville, near Quebec City, are emblematic of Canada’s highly profitable maple syrup sector.

Tens of thousands of barrels, each containing 45 gallons (205 liters), are stacked up to the roof in a warehouse the size of five football fields.

Maple syrup is a big business in Canada. In the region, it’s known as “Quebec gold,” and it’s occasionally treated as if it were gold.

Thieves took Can$18.7 million worth of maple syrup from the factory during the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist” a decade ago.

At the moment, however, the only siphoning is to relieve market shortages: 105 million pounds were stockpiled here at the start of the year. Since then, the stockpile has been reduced to just 37 million pounds.

The sap collection normally begins in March, when daytime temperatures are above freezing but nighttime temperatures are below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Harvesters used to hammer spiles into tree trunks and let the sap drop into buckets, but now they use tubing to collect sap from numerous trees at once for refining.

“Last spring was cut short since it grew hotter faster than usual,” producer Laurie Larouche, 23, told AFP, “so instead of having a solid month of harvest we had possibly only two weeks plus a few days here and there.”

“We produced 50% less syrup this year,” Maryse Nault said as she went through the snow on her farm in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Montreal, to inspect spiles on trees.

The entire maple syrup yield in the province declined to 133 million pounds, around 20-40 pounds less than in four of the previous five years.