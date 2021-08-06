Can Dinosaurs Be Resurrected Through Cloning? Experts Speak Out

Researchers discovered what was said to be the oldest ancient DNA on record earlier this year, which belonged to mammoths.

A research published in the journal Nature in February confirmed the findings. The genomic mammoth DNA samples were discovered in teeth from now-extinct mammoths that had been kept in permafrost in eastern Siberia for over a million years.

Scientists had speculated that if the storage conditions were ideal, ancient DNA could survive beyond the million-year mark. The oldest known DNA sample was previously that of a horse, which could be up to 780,000 years old.

Extinct animals could be brought back to life using breakthroughs in cloning technology, according to certain ancient DNA samples.

Though the technique has proven tricky, the notion is that surviving DNA may be inserted into an egg cell and fostered such that it can grow.

For years, ancient DNA cloning has piqued people’s interest, as seen by the popular Jurassic Park film franchise (based on Michael Crichton’s books), in which dinosaurs were brought back from the brink of extinction using identical techniques.

Is it feasible to clone dinosaurs and bring them back to life in the real world? Susannah Maidment, a senior researcher at The Natural History Museum’s Department of Earth Sciences, disagrees.

“There are two ways that individuals have thought about this problem,” Maidment told this website. People have looked into obtaining mammoth DNA and cloning a mammoth.

“The issue with dinosaurs is that the oldest DNA in the fossil record dates from around a million years ago, and dinosaurs died out 66 million years ago.”

This is a concern because, whereas soft tissues and proteins may be kept over long geologic durations, DNA cannot, according to scientists. Maidment continued, “And that’s the kind of underlying problem.” “Dinosaur DNA does not exist in our species.”

Beth Shapiro, an evolutionary molecular biologist and professor at the Genomics Institute at the University of California, Santa Cruz, agreed. “There will be no dinosaur clones” since there is no remaining dinosaur DNA, she told this website.

However, there is another possibility to consider when bringing dinosaurs back to life: the fact that they are still alive and well, though we now refer to them as birds.

