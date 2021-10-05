California scrambles to contain an oil spill that has wreaked havoc on wildlife and beaches.

On Monday, a massive oil spill was killing wildlife and harming California beaches, officials claimed, in what they called a “environmental catastrophe.”

As a 126,000-gallon slick of crude oil blocked waterways south of Los Angeles after pouring from a pipeline connected to an offshore rig, dead birds and fish began washing up on the coast.

As personnel struggled to clean up one of California’s worst spills in decades, a 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of coastline was closed to the public and fishing was prohibited.

Beaches might be closed for weeks, if not months, according to Huntingdon Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

“Our wetlands are being damaged, and oil has totally coated areas of our coastline,” she said.

The US Coast Guard, which is coordinating the response, said oil had been retrieved from less than 3% of the leak plume, which was estimated to be 5.8 nautical miles long, and that more than a mile of oil containment booms had been deployed.

The City of Huntington Beach announced Sunday that “unfortunately, oil-covered fish and birds are beginning to wash up throughout our coastline,” including in protected wetlands.

Beta Offshore, a California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp., was recognized as the business responsible for the leak by the city of 200,000 people.

Huntington Beach stated, “We will be working to ensure that Amplify Energy Corporation does all possible to fix this environmental tragedy.”

Amplify Energy announced Monday that “all of the company’s production and pipeline activities at the Beta Field have been shut down as a precautionary measure.”

The corporation announced that it would send a remotely operated vehicle to try to locate the leak’s source.

Officials have advised people not to approach or attempt to save any wildlife they come across, instead contacting local authorities to report any creatures that have been harmed by the oil.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley stated Sunday, “This is really disastrous for our marine life, our ecosystem, our economy, and our entire community.”

“Our natural habitat, which we have spent decades restoring and creating, is destroyed in a single day.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the spill began near the Elly platform, which was established in 1980 and is one of 23 oil and gas drilling platforms in federal seas off California.

The accident has rekindled a discussion over the placement of oil rigs and pipelines near Southern California’s shore.

“The oil spill…was as catastrophic as it could have been prevented,” said Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat who represents the area. Brief News from Washington Newsday.