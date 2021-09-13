California is on fire, and the governor’s recall election is heating up.

The state of California is on fire. Wildfires are raging across the US state at an alarming rate, fueling calls for the governor to be recalled.

Detractors of Democrat Gavin Newsom blame him for all of California’s problems, from the housing crisis to the Covid-19 march.

Another stick to hit him with is the record-breaking fire season, which is shaping up to be the worst on record.

Republican candidate Kevin Kiley stated, “This is about the government’s failure to do the most fundamental things, like maintain our forests.”

It may appear to be a winning tactic, given the hundreds of homes that have already been destroyed and the thousands of people who have been forced to flee the encroaching flames.

Even those who have had their homes destroyed feel the problem is bigger than the 53-year-old politician in charge of California.

Tim Close, who learned about the devastation of his family’s property in South Lake Tahoe when he saw an AFP photograph of it burning, stated, “I voted for Newsom and I don’t plan to recall him.”

“I just think the fires have gotten worse. “We’re in the midst of a drought,” Close explained.

“You only have to go back five or six years to see what has transpired. And, you know, it seems like each season gets worse.”

According to scientists, man-made climate change is making the western United States hotter, drier, and more susceptible to wildfires.

The fires are a natural part of the forest cycle, but their frequency and fury have risen due to global warming induced by the combustion of fossil fuels.

Californians will decide whether to recall Newsom in a recall election sparked by Republican outrage about mask mandates, high living costs, and skyrocketing homelessness in the country’s wealthiest and most populous state.

The first question in the two-part vote is whether Newsom should be fired. If a majority agrees, the candidate who earns the most votes out of the 46 contenders will succeed Newsom, regardless of how few votes he or she receives.

According to Jack Citrin, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, despite Republican claims, the fires are unlikely to play a major role in the election.

“I don’t believe there has been much debate or proof on this. Obviously, the individuals who have been impacted by the fires and who have lost their houses and so on are angry, but who do they blame? Citrin explained.

“It’s difficult to say; it may be broad fury. Brief News from Washington Newsday.