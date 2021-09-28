By Halloween, a Pfizer vaccine might be available to children aged 5 to 11.

On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted positive preliminary results to the FDA for the use of their COVID-19 vaccination in children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer is drafting a formal submission asking Emergency Use Authorization of its vaccine for children while the FDA reviews the provided data over the next few weeks. The EUA request is scheduled to be submitted in the next weeks, according to the business.

The vaccine trial, which enrolled almost 2,000 youngsters, yielded a “favorable safety profile and evoked substantial neutralizing antibody responses utilizing a two-dose schedule,” according to the manufacturer.

Because the Delta variety has been posing a greater hazard to the younger population, a vaccine for Americans under the age of 12 implies that many youngsters around the country will have a better layer of protection when attending school.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House senior medical adviser, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show that the FDA “takes very seriously the necessity of getting immunizations, which have been proved to be safe and efficacious in children.” “I expect them to evaluate that data in the coming weeks and hopefully give the green light so we can begin vaccinating youngsters by the end of October.”

Pfizer also stated that clinical trial data for its COVID vaccination on children aged six months to five years will be released by the end of the year.

The FDA has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for use in children aged 12 and up. Only people aged 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination.