By examining tree rings, scientists have discovered a ‘extreme’ solar activity event.

By examining tree rings, researchers from a recent study discovered evidence of yet another severe solar activity event.

The sun emits energetic particles all the time, according to the Astronomical Geophysical Union (AGU), and some of these particles make their way to Earth.

Extreme solar energetic particle (SEP) events can be identified using a dendrochronological record, or tree-ring dating, since SEPs trigger a chain reaction that produces carbon-14 when they hit the atmosphere, according to the AGU.

“Three extreme SEP episodes have been recorded thus far as a quick 14C spike in tree rings and 10 Be and 36 Cl increases in ice cores,” the study’s authors wrote in Geophysical Research Letters.

These occurrences occurred in the years 660 BCE, 774–775 CE, and 992–993 CE, and are believed to be “much greater” than any similar events in the Space Era.

The researchers used tree ring samples from a bristlecone pine in California, a European larch in Switzerland, and a Scotch pine in Finland to describe a fourth extreme SEP event that occurred between 5411 and 5410 BCE.

The event occurred during a solar maximum, causing a 0.6 percent rise in atmospheric carbon-14 in the Northern Hemisphere. The AGU noted that it continued that way for a few years before returning to normal levels. The carbon-14 during the event, according to the researchers, was similar to the three previously reported events but somewhat lower than the 992-993 CE event.

Although it’s possible that the observations are due to something else, such as a nearby supernova explosion, if the event is confirmed to be a SEP, it could aid in forecasting future events because the sun’s stream of energy is the foundation of all-important space weather.

A “key unanswered question,” according to the AGU, is how often the sun truly generates such particles strong enough to harm or even destroy space-based electronics like satellites.

“Although the origin of the severe SEP event has only been hypothesized,” the researchers said, “it is consistent with the genesis of the extreme SEP event based on the resemblance to the other confirmed SEP events.” “If this event was caused by a SEP, this discovery will help researchers better understand the frequency and intensity of exceptional SEP events, as well as their relationship to solar activity.”