By 2050, the world’s airlines have pledged to emit zero CO2.

On Monday, the world’s airlines promised to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, despite a trade organization projecting earnings losses from the pandemic into next year.

“Net zero is a bold, daring commitment for aviation. But it’s also a requirement,” said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), during a gathering of top airline executives in Boston.

“The critical decision we must make now will ensure that future generations will be able to fly.”

The announcement comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the United Kingdom, which will be held amid growing public pressure for action.

IATA represents 290 member airlines, accounting for 82 percent of pre-pandemic worldwide air travel, and its vow follows the European aviation industry’s support of the European Union’s carbon goals.

The new promise comes 12 years after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed its first plan to cut airline CO2 emissions by half by 2050 compared to 2005 levels.

However, Walsh urged the audience that, given the severity of the problem, the industry must respond more forcefully.

Currently, the aviation industry contributes roughly 3% of global emissions. It will take a gradual ramp-up of renewable jet fuel, additional efficiency improvements, and the deployment of carbon capture, storage, and offsets to reach the net zero goal.

Airlines have “invested hundreds of billions of dollars in more fuel-efficient aircraft,” according to Walsh, with fleet fuel economy improving by more than 20% in the last decade.

According to IATA bylaws, the sudden tightening of the mid-century targets did not require a vote, but was instead agreed by agreement when no member expressed a strong objection that would have prevented the action.

Despite this, Chinese airlines emphasized that the 2050 goal was incompatible with the Beijing government’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.

Walsh informed the CEOs, “Many in this room – individually or in groups – have already made this step.”

“For others, this will be an additional challenge at a tough time,” with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the sector globally.

IATA released its latest estimate of the industry’s red ink in the aftermath of the outbreak earlier Monday.

According to the group’s forecast, global airlines will lose $51.8 billion this year and another $11.6 billion in 2022.

The gap is "enormous," according to Walsh, but the industry is "far through the deepest portion of it."