By 2050, Biden wants solar to provide 45 percent of the country’s energy.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that by mid-century, the United States should strive to generate about half of its electricity from solar energy, the newest component of its climate change strategy.

Solar could account for as much as 40 percent of the electricity supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, according to a report produced by the Department of Energy (DOE), up from its present level of three percent.

However, the US would have to treble its yearly solar capacity increases to reach this level, according to the department.

This future also hinges on significant public expenditures in a power grid that was designed for coal and natural gas generation, as well as regulatory changes that disincentivize carbon-based energy, according to the department.

The report comes as President Joe Biden pushes for more aggressive action on climate change and renewable energy, while Congress debates enormous proposals to modernize the country’s infrastructure in the face of increased tropical storms and forest fires in the United States.

It also follows a White House declaration last month that set a goal for 50% of all cars sold in the US to be zero-emission by 2030 — another ambitious goal that will require a confluence of public policies, private sector investments, and consumer choice to become a reality.

Biden’s solar objectives, like other aggressive climate targets like “Net zero” emissions by 2050, are “aspirational not feasible,” according to Dan Pickering, founder of Houston-based Pickering Energy Partners.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent attempting to get there. Moving in that direction EFFECTIVELY is crucial… and extremely valuable.”

Although the DOE released certain policy goals, it left much of the complexity and decision-making to Congress.

The research estimates an additional $562 billion in construction costs through 2050, but does not specify a target for public spending.

According to the report, the expenditure is cost-effective, with a total savings of $1.7 trillion due to “avoided climate effects and improved air quality.”

The large increase in deployment is based on “continuous technology breakthroughs” that would lower energy prices and boost solar storage capacity to increase resilience.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm stated, “The study emphasizes the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, may supply enough electricity to power all of the houses in the United States by 2035.”

"To achieve this bright future, we need to deploy renewable energy in a massive and equitable manner.