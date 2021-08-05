By 2030, Biden wants half of all US car sales to be zero-emission.

The White House stated on Thursday that President Joe Biden will set a goal for 50% of all cars sold in the United States to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Biden’s approach follows the Trump administration’s drastic relaxation of many environmental rules and climate protections.

According to a White House statement, “the President will sign an Executive Order setting an ambitious new objective of making half of all new vehicles produced in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles.”

The directive, which is set to be issued on Thursday, would allow “America to lead the electric vehicle future forward, outcompete China, and address the climate crisis,” according to the White House.

Ford, GM, and Stellantis, three major American automakers, have stated their “shared aspiration” to sell 40-50 percent of electric vehicles by 2030, including battery electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

BMW, Honda, Volkswagon, and Volvo, whose electric vehicles are frequently deemed more advanced than their US competitors, hailed the plan in a separate statement.

United Auto Workers (UAW), one of America’s major unions, backed the initiative.

President Ray Curry said in a statement released through the White House, “The members of the UAW, existing and future, are ready to construct these electric automobiles and trucks and the batteries that go in them.”

“America’s secret weapon in winning this global competition is our members.”

Although the 50% figure is not far off from what many American manufacturers were considering, it is a lofty goal for the country as a whole.

Tesla, the world’s leading electric car manufacturer, is based in the country, but it has been reluctant to adopt electric vehicles, especially when compared to China or Europe.

According to the International Energy Agency in 2020, while electric vehicles account for roughly 10% of European automobile sales, they account for less than 2% in the United States.

Biden also plans to strengthen fuel consumption and pollution restrictions, which were drastically weakened under Trump’s predecessor.

Car emissions are the single largest contributor to climate change in the United States.

The current emissions regulations, which go into effect in March 2020, require manufacturers to increase vehicle energy efficiency by 1.5 percent between 2021 and 2026, compared to the Obama administration’s requirement of 5%.

The Biden administration did not immediately announce a new measurable goal.