Bull sharks have long-term social bonds, according to a new study.

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science on June 23, even the toothiest of fish require companionship.

Researchers studied the behavior of 91 bull sharks who visited a feeding spot in Fiji’s Shark Reef Marine Reserve on a regular basis between 2003 and 2016. They discovered that the sharks formed apparent “long-term companionships” that lasted years in some cases. The researchers suggest that the creation of such ties has been aided and encouraged by human meddling, citing the impact of direct feeding, or feeding by hand, on shark behavior. “Our results appear to indicate that the continual nature of these feeding activities, and the aggregations that arise, have tended to foster the development of social relationships, some of which are temporally stable,” they stated in the study’s “Discussion” section.

Direct feeding is a popular tourist activity, despite the fact that it is controversial. The Shark Reef Marine Reserve, a shark sanctuary that also serves as a scientific research center, was founded in April 2004 and bills itself as a “unforgettable experience,” according to the reserve’s website. According to the website, the reserve’s hallmark shark dive is a practically daily event in which paying clients interact with the fearsome species at depths ranging from 55 feet to 100 feet. Tiger sharks, gray reef sharks, silvertip sharks, whitetip reef sharks, blacktip reef sharks, tawny nurse sharks, sicklefin lemon sharks, and, of course, bull sharks are among the species that may present.

The researchers went on 3,063 dives on 1,736 different days over the period of 13 years, recording the presence or absence of any of 91 eligible bull sharks, 77 females and 14 males. Individual sharks were differentiated by identifying features such as “missing or malformed fins, notches, scrapes, and colour patterns,” according to the study. They determined that individual sharks had a significant and constant preference for particular members of their species over others based on the frequency or infrequency of co-occurrence (defined as simultaneous presence at the spot) between them. “Strong affinity between people [was]detected throughout the study,” they stated. As a result, they discovered that certain people tended to avoid each other.

While sharks are commonly thought of as solitary creatures, the findings of the study back up anecdotal accounts that they are not.