Budding Disruptors: America’s Greatest Disruptors

Science & Technology

On the verge of a huge breakthrough, promising innovators.

Electronics That Could Eventually Be a Part of Your Body

JIE XU, ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY ASSISTANT SCIENTIST

“Imagine what the future generation of electronics would be like,” says Jie Xu. “It’s no longer going to be strict.” It’ll be nice and pleasant. It might even be biocompatible, like our skin or tissue.” Xu is pioneering flexible, skin-like electronics from her headquarters at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago, which could one day revolutionize people’s lives. Implantable sensors or biochemical pumps, mobility aids or devices to support weakening limbs—all of these gadgets could perform considerably better if it weren’t for the difficult, often brittle circuitry that keeps them running.

Consider the circuit boards that are used in computers. Or the wiring for heart pacemakers, which have saved many people’s lives but are also inconvenient. They make electronics and biology appear to be diametrically opposed. Xu and her coworkers are on a mission to change that.

“In my opinion, the killer applications are robotics or prosthetics with skin-like, electrical, functional coverings, as well as soft medical sensors that we can put on our skin or implant into our bodies without triggering an immune response,” she says. That will be the objective.” Xu, 33, grew up in a small Chinese village and claims she was interested by the chemistry of very small objects as a student. She claims that being a girl was a disadvantage, but that she had the benefit of a good education. She traveled to Stanford, California, to work as a postdoctoral researcher after receiving her Ph.D. from Nanjing University in 2014. She and a colleague revealed in 2018 that they’d worked out how to construct flexible circuits using polymer semiconductors—sheets of electronics that could be bent, twisted, or stretched to double their original size and still work.

Polymers are flexible materials that are made up of long repeating sequences of molecules. Polymers include wool, nylon, and polyester. Rubber and many polymers are also flammable. According to scientists, there are a plethora of applications. How about fingertips for a prosthetic hand that provide a sense of touch to the user? Alternatively, a bendable smartphone.