Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II Spent A Night In Hospital .

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital after being advised to rest and cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen visited hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at midday today (Thursday), and continues in excellent spirits,” according to a statement.

The trip to hospital was unannounced, according to Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency, because it was intended to be a short stay and to safeguard the 95-year-old monarch’s privacy.

However, it added that the overnight stay was for “practical reasons,” without revealing the hospital or the nature of the testing.

The Queen, who has been on the throne since 1952 and is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, was believed to be back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, performing minor responsibilities.

She was scheduled to attend an ecumenical ceremony in the border town of Armagh on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s founding.

On Wednesday morning, however, the palace said that she had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

Her decision was reported to be unrelated to the coronavirus, and she was sleeping at her Windsor Castle home west of London.

Since returning from her isolated Balmoral residence in northeast Scotland at the beginning of October, the Queen has been extremely busy.

She smiled as she attended a reception for international business leaders attending a government investment event at Windsor on Tuesday.

She has also held two videoconferences with foreign diplomats.

The Queen is due to attend a series of activities related to the next UN climate summit in Glasgow next month, among other senior royals, including her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, 72.

She was seen using a walking stick for the first time at a large public event last week, although royal officials maintained it was unrelated to any health issues.