BTS Performs At The United Nations To Promote Youth Solutions For The Planet

The Korean pop sensations had a different kind of world stage Monday as they addressed the United Nations. It wasn’t quite the raucous crowd that BTS is used to, but it was a different kind of world stage nevertheless.

The seven-member boy band, dressed in dark suits, said they hoped to inspire young people to think about how to work toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which the globe is falling behind on.

With the Covid restrictions in place, BTS spoke to a mostly empty General Assembly call, with delegates in the front rows listening in quiet except for the occasional phone snap.

Following their statements, the pop artists performed their movements across the General Assembly and on the global body’s lawn, which front the East River, to a pre-recorded video of their song “Permission to Dance.”

BTS members said they were “heartbroken” to have to cancel their recent tour due to the epidemic, and that they had asked other young people to give their thoughts on being part of the “Covid lost generation,” whose lives had been affected since early 2020.

“There have been times in the previous two years when I, too, felt befuddled and confused, but we still hear people shout out, ‘let’s live on, let’s make the best of this moment,’” singer Jin stated as he recalled young people’s comments.

“When we’re in the prime of our life, we can’t afford to be complacent about taking on new challenges.”

The music artists stated that they had received Covid vaccinations and that young people were “seeking for answers” on how to combat climate change.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced BTS, who has handed the pop musicians diplomatic passports, the latest effort by Seoul to capitalize on the global appeal of K-pop.

However, the United Nations claims that the Covid crisis has set back the effort by years, with more than 100 million people forced back into poverty and famine, on top of the 4.5 million who have died.

“It’s easy to give up hope. But we are neither helpless or hopeless,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“If we want to take it, we can get back on track.”