Breaking Barriers: On An Arctic Ship, A Russian Woman Leads The Way.

Diana Kidzhi, looking through her binoculars at icebergs ahead, yells to the helmsman of a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker approaching the North Pole, “Ten degrees left!”

Kidzhi, who is barely 27 years old, is a chief mate, second in command to the captain, and directs the massive vessel’s course over the Arctic Ocean’s freezing waters.

She’s standing on the ship’s bridge, surrounded by screens that display data from dozens of sensors. One informs her of the ice thickness from a distance of many kilometers.

In her binoculars, a little white spot appears. Kidzhi recognizes a polar bear right away and orders the bridge crew – all males, many of them considerably older – to slow down so the ship does not interrupt the bear’s hunting.

The sound of ice shattering beneath the ship begins to fade as they obey her command.

Kidzhi is the most senior woman in Russia’s burgeoning nuclear icebreaker fleet, which is operated by the state-owned atomic energy giant Rosatom and aims to secure Moscow’s dominance over the Arctic as climate change makes it more accessible.

Kidzhi, one of three chief mates on the “50 Let Pobedy” (“50 Years of Victory”), is defying stereotypes in a country where many male-dominated occupations remain closed to women.

On the ship, there are nine other women who work in the kitchen, in the hospital, and as cleaners.

The rest of the 95-strong crew consists of men, some of whom expressed dissatisfaction with receiving commands from a woman.

Kidzhi, on the other hand, is hesitant to discuss sexism, preferring to focus on her desire to succeed at her career.

Kidzhi is in control of the ship’s heading during four-hour shifts in the morning and evening while it sails through the Arctic for four months at a stretch.

Kidzhi, like the rest of the crew, hails from Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and naval bastion.

She wished to work at sea as a child.

She had originally intended to join the Russian navy. While the Naval Institute in Saint Petersburg was closed to women, a maritime institution specializing in commercial shipping offered a course for women just before she finished high school.

“I viewed it as a sign,” says the narrator. “What good is knocking on a closed door when a way appears in front of you?” she asks.

She was invited to join an icebreaker fleet shortly after graduation and “instantly fell in love.”

She became a member of the “50 Years of Victory” — her first nuclear-powered ship – in 2018.

