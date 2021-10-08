Brazil’s severe drought has resulted in deadly sandstorms.

In recent weeks, unusually intense sandstorms have killed at least six people in Sao Paulo, according to local media, as southeastern Brazil struggles with severe drought.

Since the end of September, people in urban and rural parts of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states have been terrified by scenes of massive orange dust clouds roaring across the countryside, with winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

According to local media, the six individuals died in Sao Paulo were victims of collapsing trees and houses, as well as other storm-related direct effects.

“They’re a common occurrence in some respects, but not to the extent that we’ve seen in 2021,” meteorologist Estael Sias of the Brazilian weather channel Metsul told AFP.

He explained, “It’s the result of a lengthy period of no rain, high temperatures, and low humidity.”

Rain arrives after the dry season, frequently accompanied by wind storms.

“The wind gusts collide with the sandy ground and churn up pollutants, debris, and the remains of fires, which also occur during the dry season,” Sias explained.

Strong storms, he warned, “cannot be divorced from climate change.”

“Every year this century has seen record temperatures. More heat is present in the atmosphere, which has recently been converted into energy for extreme (weather) events such as rain, storms, and floods, as well as drought, cold, and heat, which has recently been unleashed with phenomena such as these dust storms “Sias said.

According to Sias, such storms can rise thousands of meters into the sky, be up to 160 kilometers broad, and linger for many hours in desert locations.

In addition to struggling with chronic dryness, the primarily agricultural region has wide open regions that aren’t covered by vegetation, leaving it prone to soil being blown away in high winds.

Brazil is experiencing its worst drought in 91 years, resulting in critically low water levels in hydroelectric reserves in the country’s central and southern regions, driving increasing electricity prices.