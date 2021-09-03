Brazil’s Electricity Supply is Being Squeezed Due to Drought.

Brazil’s worst drought in almost a century is endangering electrical supplies and crucial crops, driving up energy and food prices just as the country was beginning to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-thirds of the country’s electricity comes from hydropower, but key dams are at near-record lows, with less than a quarter of their capacity.

President Jair Bolsonaro urged Brazilians to save energy by “turning off a light at home,” and the government raised electricity prices by an average of 7% on Tuesday, partially to pay new power plants and energy imports.

Bolsonaro, who is preparing to run for reelection in 2022 despite record low support ratings, widespread criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 issue, and now catastrophic climate conditions that show no signs of abating, remarked, “We are the limit of the limit.”

According to ONS, the power grid operator in Brazil, water levels will likely worsen in September.

The National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA) has declared a “critical scarcity of water resources” for the Parana river basin, which is at the heart of Brazil’s hydroelectric capacity, that will last until November.

Brazil added one new biomass power station, three solar generators, and four wind farms to its electricity grid this week in an effort to remain ahead of demand and avoid interruptions.

However, in a country with the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll, much of the burden has fallen on consumers who are already dealing with high unemployment and rising inflation.

“At home, I was compelled to reduce a lot of things, including some types of food. To save money, I limited the amount of time my children could use the phone,” Marisa das Dores, a consumer from Mateus Leme in eastern Brazil, told AFP.

Inflation is also being fueled by price hikes, which reached 8.99% year-on-year in July, over three times the central bank’s objective for 2021.

“Energy is a significant contributor to inflation because it is reflected in every stage of the production chain for all goods and services, and it has an influence on family income,” said Nivalde de Castro, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s national statistics body, IBGE, announced on Tuesday that the economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, which was worse than projected.

Brazil’s vital agriculture sector is also threatened by the drought.

Coffee production is expected to decline by 25%.