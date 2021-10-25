Brazil is preparing a combative strategy for the upcoming climate talks.

At the upcoming UN climate meeting, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government will continue a combative negotiating posture, renewing requests for other countries to pay Brazil to protect the Amazon, according to Vice President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which starts Sunday, Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army officer who is Bolsonaro’s point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would employ “weapons of diplomacy” to safeguard what the administration regards as its national interest.

“The Amazon covers roughly half of Brazil’s land area. If we have to keep 80% of it intact, not only to comply with our own laws, but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to avoid catastrophic climate change, we’re talking about saving ten Germanys “Journalists were briefed by Mourao.

“There needs to be a discussion about how the government will be compensated for completing that work for the good of humanity.”

Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro has faced international criticism for a surge in deforestation and forest fires in the Amazon, as well as his government’s alleged lack of ambition at international climate talks, including its demand that Brazil be compensated for protecting its 60% share of the world’s largest rainforest, a critical resource in the fight against climate change.

Brazil has estimated that its attempts to halt deforestation have cost $30 billion to $40 billion since 2006.

Brazil, the world’s largest supplier of beef, with much of it grown in the Amazon, had to protect its right to build its economy, according to Mourao, 68.

“There is political opposition (to Brazil), because our government is right-wing, and many countries around the world have a left-wing majority vision. This leads to a political squabble “he stated

Brazil will make one major announcement in Glasgow, according to Mourao: a pledge to cut two to three years off its prior commitment to halt illegal deforestation by 2030.

He also seeded doubt about another major issue: whether Brazil will abandon its objection to ending “double counting” of carbon credits, in which countries that cut pollution can sell an emissions credit to another country while also using it to offset their own emissions.

Mourao, who will not be in Glasgow, initially stated that he was against double counting before clarifying: “It is not my job to discuss the specifics of our (negotiation) strategy. Negotiations, as you may know, are a tug of war.” The Glasgow summit, the largest climate conference since the historic Paris discussions in 2015 that produced a landmark agreement on reducing global warming, is considered as critical for setting the tone. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.