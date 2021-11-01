Brazil commits to greater reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Brazil’s government, which has been chastised for its environmental policies, announced on Monday that it will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, up from a prior target of 43%.

Despite unprecedented tree losses in recent years, it also pledged to end illicit deforestation by 2028, two years earlier than a prior commitment.

“We are offering a new, more ambitious climate target,” Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said in a message delivered from Brasilia to Glasgow, which is holding the COP26 climate summit.

Brazil will seek to be carbon neutral by 2050, according to Leite, who added that the pledges will be confirmed at COP26, which he will attend next week.

President Jair Bolsonaro claimed Brazil was “part of the solution to tackle this global challenge” of climate change in a recording that was also aired in Glasgow.

“Our country’s achievements until 2020 demonstrated that we can be much more ambitious,” he remarked.

Bolsonaro’s government has made a series of announcements in recent weeks in an attempt to improve its image at the summit after being chastised for cutting environmental protection staffing and budget.

On Monday, US climate envoy John Kerry praised the initiative, writing on Twitter: “This gives the global campaign to tackle the #ClimateCrisis new impetus. I’m looking forward to collaborating with you!” Last Friday, the South American behemoth, which contains 60% of the Amazon rainforest, announced that it would join the so-called “Forest Deal” to combat deforestation and land degradation.

According to a research by the Climate Observatory, a coalition of non-governmental organizations, Brazil’s CO2 emissions increased by 9.5 percent in 2020, despite a seven percent drop in world output owing to the coronavirus epidemic, which halted transportation and industry.

According to the observatory, this was Brazil’s highest level since 2006, and it was caused by an increase in deforestation, particularly in the Amazon.

Since Bolsonaro assumed office in January 2019, the Brazilian Amazon has lost an average of 10,000 square kilometers (3,861 square miles) of tree cover each year, up from 6,500 km2 in the preceding decade.