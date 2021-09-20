Boris Johnson expresses his frustration with world leaders’ lack of action on climate change.

In a closed-door meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, Britain’s Boris Johnson chastised leaders of affluent countries, saying he is “increasingly upset” by their inability to honor climate fund pledges.

Developed countries agreed to mobilize $100 billion per year from 2020 to support poorer countries in reducing carbon emissions, minimizing the impact of climate change, and adapting their economies to deal with its repercussions, ahead of the Paris agreement.

Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, said, “Everyone nods and we all agree that “something must be done.”

“However, I must admit that I’m becoming increasingly dissatisfied that the something many of you have committed to is nothing near enough.”

Only $79.6 billion was mobilized in 2019, according to the OECD.

Britain, for its part, touted its $15 billion commitment to climate finance over the next five years, with $750 million set aside on Monday to help developing nations attain net zero targets and phase out the ambition.

According to a statement, “richer nations have received the benefits of unrestricted pollution for years, often at the price of developing countries.”

“As those countries attempt to expand their economies in a clean, green, and sustainable manner, we have a responsibility to assist them — with our technology, our experience, and the money we have promised.”

The conference is part of UN Climate Week, and it comes just days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the globe was on a “catastrophic” road toward 2.7 degrees Celsius warming, following the release of the latest UN scientists’ bombshell study.

The amount would shattered the Paris climate agreement’s temperature targets, which aimed for warming to be well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Despite the fact that the United Nations has yet to release a list of leaders who attended the summit, US President Joe Biden’s public schedule indicated that he would be at his beach property.

According to reports, neither China’s Xi Jinping nor India’s Narendra Modi were present, indicating that none of the world’s top three polluters were represented.

ia-mlm