Boring Doesn’t Have to Mean Bad, as JBL Headphones and Speaker Prove.

I listen to a lot of headphones and speakers because I’m constantly reviewing them. I can typically make some type of early impression of the sound or features, regardless of the eventual judgement, good or poor. With their Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker and Tour One wireless headphones, JBL made it extremely difficult. In overall, the sound quality of both goods is adequate but not exceptional. Standard and typical features are offered. The appearance of the cylinder-shaped, camo-clad Charge 5 didn’t sway me in any direction. In the year 2021, it feels familiar. Even the pricing points are competitive in an overcrowded audio market.

While the headphones and speaker are a little dull, it’s not all doom and gloom. Both items performed admirably in testing and have at least one distinguishing feature. For example, I enjoy the tough nature of the Charge 5 and the comfort of the Tour One. The major issue JBL has here is that there isn’t anything that distinguishes these devices from others. The portable audio market is crowded, so what more does the Charge 5 have to offer besides an exceptional price, innovative features, and incredible sound?

Bluetooth Speaker JBL Charge 5

I believe the Charge 5’s middle-of-the-road demeanor will work in its favor. Of course, the blandness makes it difficult to remember to recommend, but it does a fantastic job as a portable speaker. Please consider what I’m saying.

On a recent summer day, my family and I went to the beach in Southern California. I took the Charge 5 to provide some music while assembling the stuff to take. The speaker is large enough to be heard well, yet not too heavy or bulky to be carried in a backpack. The tightly woven cloth that covers the majority of the speaker gives it a rough appearance. I didn’t hesitate to use the speaker in the damp, seaside area because of its IP67 dust and waterproof classification.

The speaker’s USB-A port on the rear, which allows it to be used as an external power pack for phones, was another X-factor that made it a suitable pick for a beach day excursion (or other portable devices). It has the ability to play music for up to 20 hours and share some of it. This is a condensed version of the information.