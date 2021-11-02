Bolsonaro of Brazil meets with Italy’s far-right leader.

On a tumultuous visit to Italy, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini Tuesday in a ceremony honoring Brazilians lost in World War II.

After the G20 conference in Rome, the far-right Brazilian leader chose to spend two days in northern and central Italy rather than attending UN climate talks in Glasgow.

On Monday, when he received honorary citizenship from the northern town of Anguillara Veneta, he was greeted by flag-waving admirers as well as opponents. The program on Tuesday was no less contentious.

A ceremony attended by Bolsonaro and Salvini in the cemetery of the Tuscan town of Pistoia, where a monument commemorates 500 Brazilians who died opposing the Nazis, was boycotted by the local bishop.

The diocese denounced the event’s politicization, and neither the mayor of Pistoia nor the Tuscan region’s governor were present to greet the Brazilian.

“Honoring the departed should be independent of political controversy,” Salvini said, apologizing for the protests.

Bolsonaro is facing widespread criticism in Brazil for his management of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his tough stance on climate change.

Bolsonaro went to the Sant’Antonio basilica in Padua on Tuesday after visiting Anguillara Veneta, the ancestral house of his ancestors, where police deployed water cannon against hundreds of demonstrators.

Alessandra Buoso, the mayor of Anguillara Veneta and a member of Salvini’s anti-immigrant League party, said Bolsonaro was honored to “return the welcome that migrants from Anguillara Veneta have experienced in Brazil.”

At the close of the 19th century, about a thousand residents of the Italian town of 4,000 fled poverty to flee to Brazil, including Bolsonaro’s ancestors.

“It makes me feel good to be here. My grandparents left from this location “Bolsonaro stated on Monday that he is optimistic about the future of Brazil.

Bolsonaro traveled to Pisa after his visit to Pistoia, stopping briefly to see the famed leaning tower before flying back to Brazil.