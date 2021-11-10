Bolivia’s Forests Are In Danger Due To Climate Change And Fires.

The route through Bolivia’s San Matias is a no-land. man’s Hundreds of thousands of hectares of once-thriving forest have been reduced to a wasteland of twisted, carbonized tree stumps.

San Matias is a protected region, yet it burns every year when land is cleared for the upcoming planting season. It also has subsistence farmers, cattle ranches, and quartz mines.

The practice is permissible in the reserve, which is located in Bolivia’s eastern Santa Cruz department, close the Brazilian border, during May and June, following the rainy season, with each farmer allowed to burn 20 hectares.

The limit is frequently exceeded on purpose, and the penalties are minor. And, as a result of the drier, hotter circumstances, the fires are rapidly taking on a life of their own.

“It came from that bush… over there!” exclaimed Antonio Tacuchava, 76, pointing to the location where the most recent flame in September came within a kilometer (0.6 mile) of his straw hut.

Tacuchava, a former farmer who now keeps a few hens and other small animals for domestic consumption, is one of 130 families living in Comunidad Candelaria, a hamlet near the San Matias park’s entrance.

On small plots, locals keep livestock and grow corn, cassava, bananas, and sugar cane.

Subsistence farmers, like the few large, commercial ranches in the park, participate in the annual burning at the start of the dry season, before it gets too hot, dry, and dangerous.

With his tidy white moustache and sun-tanned face, Tacuchava observed, “A spark here, near these dwellings, is like a match.”

Nonetheless, many out-of-control fires burned near the town from July to September this year, despite their measures.

Authorities said that wildfires burnt 2.6 million hectares of land in Santa Cruz in the first 10 months of the year, with the majority of the fires originating from land-clearing activities.

Forest fires are expected to destroy more than 2.3 million hectares of forest and grassland in Bolivia in 2020, and 6.4 million hectares in 2019. According to the Friends of Nature Foundation, a Bolivian NGO, forest fires will destroy more than 2.3 million hectares of forest and grassland in Bolivia in 2020, and 6.4 million hectares in 2019.

Bolivia passed Indonesia for the first time in 2020, according to the NGO Global Forest Watch, as the country with the third-largest loss of virgin forest after Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Climate change is driving forest fires, and forest fires are fueling climate change.

Forest fires produce massive volumes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which contributes to global warming.

“To have any chance of limiting the rise in global temperatures,” says WWF, a green organization. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.