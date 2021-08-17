Blue Origin Files a Lawsuit Against NASA for Choosing SpaceX for its Moon Lander.

Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space venture, has filed a lawsuit against NASA after the government space agency selected SpaceX to participate in its forthcoming lunar missions.

For months, Blue Origin has been chastising NASA for awarding SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to construct a technology that will land humans on the moon for the first time in decades. This might occur as early as 2024.

NASA previously stated that it might grant multiple funding contracts for the mission, potentially allowing Blue Origin to compete with SpaceX with its own lunar landing method. Only SpaceX was awarded a contract in the end.

SpaceX’s contract has already been delayed due to Bezos’ prior complaints about the issue, and Blue Origin’s latest legal case could create further delays to the Artemis moon trip.

The following is a timeline of events that led to the current controversy.

NASA chooses Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX to submit lunar lander concepts on April 30, 2020.

NASA revealed in the spring of 2020 that three commercial companies had been hired to help create lunar landers as part of the Artemis mission to put humans on the moon for a cost of roughly $1 billion.

The government stated that Blue Origin, Dynetics, and SpaceX would collaborate to submit design concepts for the Human Landing System (HLS), and that demonstrations and service contracts would follow.

Blue Origin responded by assembling a national team that included aerospace giants Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, each of which would build various elements of the spacecraft.

NASA announces that two businesses may advance to the next stage on November 16, 2020.

Depending on how much money the agency had, NASA acknowledged that “up to two” of the three companies may be chosen to continue developing the landing mechanism.

According to a document from the Government Accountability Office, NASA sought to offer contracts to two companies, but the decision would be made “pending availability of funds.”

NASA reports that SpaceX has been awarded the HLS contract on April 16, 2021.

NASA said that SpaceX had been chosen by the agency to continue working on the landing system.

NASA's associate, Kathy Lueders.