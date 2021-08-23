Blue Moon 2021 Photos from Around the World Show a Spectacular August Full Moon.

Social media has been flooded with photos of Sunday’s blue moon, capturing the phenomena from all across the world.

Many people would have noticed that the moon last night was only blue in name. It had the appearance of a regular full moon, with a silvery or golden hue.

The photo below was taken by Gianluca Masi, the founder of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy, as the blue moon rose above the city of Rome.

The moon, rather than being blue, looks to be a deep red color, as it does when it is close to the horizon.

Meanwhile, a number of Twitter users have shared their own lunar photos, which may be seen below.

Moon Digiscope pic.twitter.com/5fIZNyZNLs

August 22, 2021 — Rob Tilsley (@StargazerRob)

pic.twitter.com/7XU7FktC2I Beautiful #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/7XU7FktC2I

August 22, 2021 — Patty Grygierczyk (@PattyGry)

@AwesomeAstroPod @rise galaxy @StargazerRob @DavidBflower @SiriusAstro @DrJeniMillard @AwesomeAstroPod @AwesomeAstroPod @AwesomeAstroPod @AwesomeAstroPod @AwesomeAstroPod @AwesomeAstroPod @Awe In Orange County, California, a full moon was photographed. Nikon D850 with a Sigma 150-600mm lens. pic.twitter.com/TZ6qc6y88w

— August 23, 2021, SeamasterGMT (@SeamasterGMT1)

The term “blue moon” has nothing to do with the color of the moon. Rather, it’s the name for the third full moon of a four-month season, or the second full moon of the month.

Both of these occurrences are uncommon. According to NASA skywatching blogger Lance D. Davis, the next blue moon won’t appear until August 2023.

Seasons usually only have three full moons because each season lasts about three months and each month only has one full moon.

According to the United States Library of Congress, the contemporary word “blue moon” dates back hundreds of years, and appearances of the event have been computed and recorded in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac since the 19th century.

The term is thought to have originated from an old English phrase meaning “betrayer moon,” according to retired NASA executive Gordon Johnston, who provides frequent skywatching recommendations for the space agency.

Alternatively, the name could have been inspired by a once-in-a-lifetime incident that caused the moon to turn blue.

When there are water droplets in the air, or when natural calamities cause volcanic ash or smoke to rise into the sky, the moon takes on a blue hue.

Following the massive. This is a condensed version of the information.