‘Blood Everywhere,’ says the mother of a shark attack victim who recalls seeing half his calf missing.

Lucas Cruz was celebrating his 15th birthday near Key Largo, Florida Keys, when a shark estimated to weigh 500 pounds bit his legs.

The mother of the Florida kid who was attacked by a huge bull shark on August 7 has spoken out about the young man’s injuries.

“All of a sudden, I hear Lucas yell, ‘Shark! Shark!’” says the narrator. Cruz’s mother, Michelle Lopez, told 7 News Miami about the moment she realized her son had been bitten by a shark. “I realized the back of his calf was completely missing, and there was blood all over the place.”

“I had a sense of being pushed or pulled. I mistook it for a boat. I believed a boat had hit me, but when I glanced above the water, there was no boat,” the kid, who was diving for lobsters at the time of the incident, told the news organization. “So, I just kind of realized it was a shark—I couldn’t see my leg yet—I just knew it was a shark.”

Cruz yelled for assistance and was dragged into a boat with family and friends.

Cruz was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center after the captain placed tourniquets on his leg on board the boat.

“When he arrived, he was near death,” Dr. Mark McKenney told 7 News Miami. “He was so white, he was almost as white as the sheets.” It was incredible how pallid he was.”

According to McKenney, the captain’s rapid thinking and administration of the tourniquet certainly saved the youngster’s life. Despite this, the Boston Herald said that Cruz lost three liters of blood, or about 10% of his total blood supply, as a result of the attack.

Cruz stayed at the facility for the next 11 days. Dr. Haaris Mir, the medical director of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, then operated on him. During his eight years in South Florida, Mir told the Herald that the bite was “by far the worst” form of ocean-animal damage he has encountered.

Mir also expressed confidence in Cruz’s ability to recover from the attack, despite the fact that he is now undergoing physical therapy following multiple reconstructive surgeries. “The best thing about him is that he’s young and has experience on his side,” the. This is a condensed version of the information.