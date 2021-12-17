Blood Clots Have Occurred How Long After J&J Vaccine? Pfizer and Moderna Shots are recommended by the CDC.

Wherever possible, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using an mRNA COVID vaccination, such as Pfizer or Moderna, rather than the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

It came after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) held a meeting on Thursday to assess the risks and benefits of J&J’s Janssen vaccine, as well as updates on the rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

TTS is an uncommon but significant illness that has been documented in some persons who have received particular types of COVID vaccines, including adenoviral vector vaccines like the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre, the illness is marked by the production of blood clots (thrombosis) and a low platelet count (thrombocytopenia).

According to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, there have been 57 confirmed reports of patients experiencing TTS after receiving the J&J COVID vaccination out of 16.9 million doses delivered in the United States as of December 8. (FDA).

In comparison, out of over 458 million mRNA-type shots provided, there have been three verified incidences of TTS following the Moderna vaccination.

The majority of people who developed TTS were female, white non-Hispanic adults with a median age of 44.5 years old, according to the ACIP presentation, which looked at 54 TTS instances in people immunized this year between March 2 and August 31.

The median time from immunization to the onset of TTS symptoms was nine days, and the median time from onset of symptoms to admission to the hospital was five days.

All of those who got TTS were admitted to the hospital, 36 of whom were admitted to an intensive care unit, and eight of them died. TTS has been linked to nine deaths since the J&J vaccination was introduced, according to the CDC.

The CDC had previously stated in a November report that TTS symptoms began three to 15 days after vaccination.

On November 15, the CDC advised people to watch for the following TTS symptoms for "many weeks" after immunization, and to seek medical treatment right away if any of them appear: Shortness of breath; chest pain; leg swelling; chronic abdomen pain; easy bruising or little blood