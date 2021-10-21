Blinken Signs Amazon Deforestation Agreement in Colombia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday that the US will soon create an Amazon-wide regional cooperation to combat deforestation, a crucial contributor to climate change.

Blinken toured a greenhouse in Bogota’s botanical gardens weeks before a high-stakes UN climate summit in Glasgow, where he observed US-backed efforts to support chocolate, tourism, and other sectors rather than logging.

“We can make significant progress in addressing the climate catastrophe,” Blinken added.

Blinken stated that the US would complete the process “”A new regional cooperation primarily focused on combating commodity-driven deforestation” will be announced “in the coming days.”

“The program will “give actionable information to firms so that they may truly minimize their reliance on deforestation,” according to the initiative’s website “Blinken remarked.

He added that the accord would involve financial assistance to help maintain protected indigenous lands and farmers’ livelihoods.

Although rain forests are important for the environment because they act as massive carbon sinks, greenhouse gas emissions from burning and industrial-scale agriculture in the Amazon account for more total annual emissions than Italy or Spain.

Brazil is by far the largest Amazon nation, with President Jair Bolsonaro championing massive agriculture in the jungle and being accused of abetting environmental defenders’ murders.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been courting Brazil ahead of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in the hopes of achieving progress, with Blinken hesitating to address a question regarding Bolsonaro’s record during his visit to Bogota.

Colombia, a strong US ally, has some of Latin America’s most aggressive climate ambitions, with President Ivan Duque aiming for zero deforestation by 2030.

Despite some on the left’s criticism of Duque’s record on police brutality, Blinken praised him during his visit, saying the president has showed “amazing leadership” on climate change and that “Team Colombia is very much present” ahead of Glasgow.