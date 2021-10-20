Blinken promises a shift in the United States’ military strategy in Latin America.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States has concentrated too much on security in Latin America at the expense of other assistance, promising a concerted push to promote democracy.

Blinken is visiting Ecuador and Colombia as President Joe Biden strives to support stable democracies against a rise of authoritarians and populists in Latin America.

Both countries receive US security training and are run by conservatives who have implemented contentious policies, with Colombian troops murdering scores of anti-government protestors this year and Ecuador declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday, just as Blinken arrived.

According to advance excerpts from Blinken’s address in Ecuador’s capital Quito on Wednesday, “our record on increasing civilian security in the region’s democracies has been mixed.”

“That’s because we’ve tried to solve this problem far too often by relying too heavily on training and equipping security forces and far too little on other instruments in our toolbox,” he was to argue.

“We also concentrated too much on the symptoms of organized crime, like as homicides and drug trafficking, and not enough on the causes.” We’re striving to balance things out.” Blinken cited the Biden administration’s increased focus on battling corruption, which includes refusing visas to officials implicated in graft, as one example of US actions that go beyond security.

Blinken stated that, in addition to its periodic election calls, the United States would pay more attention to economic matters such as increasing labor standards, health care, and education.

“This should be self-evident, but the truth is that we often devote more resources to bolstering civil and political rights — such as free and fair elections, the rule of law, and freedom of speech and assembly — than to bolstering people’s economic and social rights.”

The Biden administration has increased pressure on leftist dictatorial leaders in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro has ceased engagement with the US-backed opposition, primarily following the lead of former President Donald Trump.

While the US has been more cautious in its pronouncements, concerns about democracy have grown in the region’s most populous country, Brazil, where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has followed Trump’s lead in raising doubts about the legitimacy of future elections.

“We’ve arrived at a point of democratic reckoning,” Blinken was supposed to say.

While democracy has delivered "extraordinary prosperity" to Latin America in recent decades, he was to warn that the future hinged on elected leaders' ability to "deliver on the problems that matter most."