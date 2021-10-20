Blinken praises Colombia’s partnership, but wants to shift the focus away from security.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended Colombia’s right-wing president as an ally on matters like migration while also calling for the demilitarization of US relationships in Latin America.

On a visit by Blinken, President Ivan Duque, who was close to former US President Donald Trump, went out of his way to embrace the current administration’s goals, promising to work on climate change, migration, and even repeating President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan.

Following the shooting deaths of hundreds of people by police during nationwide protests triggered by tax measures earlier this year, Duque has come under fire, with some members of Biden’s Democratic Party calling for a halt of security aid.

“Ending impunity as we know it is also one of the best strategies to prevent rights abuses going forward,” Blinken said of his conversation with Duque about accountability.

Blinken, on the other hand, praised Duque as a “highly valued friend of the United States” and mainly supported his record.

Blinken mentioned that two cops had been charged with homicide thus far, and that Duque told him that police will henceforth be identified by barcodes on their clothes.

Duque said that investigations were underway and that rights violations would be met with “serious punishment,” but that his own efforts had succeeded in boosting security in a country that had previously been known for drug-related violence.

“We’ve also stated that there must be zero tolerance for acts of violence, vandalism, and, of course, attacks and killings of police officers. Everyone has the right to human rights “During a joint press conference, Duque stated.

Blinken is in Colombia and Ecuador, another conservative-led country, to promote democracy in Latin America at a time when China is making advances.

Colombia has been a major recipient of US military aid for decades, especially during its decade-long fight against the FARC guerrillas.

Blinken claimed the US record on security assistance in Latin America has been “mixed” in a speech in Quito earlier Wednesday.

“That’s because we’ve frequently tried to solve the problem by depending too much on training and equipping security forces and too little on the other tools in our toolkit,” he stated at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, with the green Andean foothills in the background.

“We spent far too much time tackling the symptoms of organized crime, such as homicides and drug trafficking, and far too little time addressing the causes. We’re striving to balance things out.” He acknowledged that the United States has a long history of supporting dictators. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.