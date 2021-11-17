Blinken, on his first trip to Africa, warns of threats to democracy.

As he began a tour to the continent in crucial partner Kenya on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Africans to remain vigilant against mounting dangers to democracy.

Blinken met with civil society representatives ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, seeking ideas on how to stop “bad actors” who undermine democratic institutions.

In a meeting with rights advocates, an election observer, and a union leader, he said, “We have experienced what some call a democratic recession over the last decade or so.”

“Even vibrant democracies like Kenya face pressure, particularly around election season,” Blinken added.

“We’ve seen misinformation, political violence, voter intimidation, and voter bribery here that we’ve seen in many other places of the world.”

Blinken’s trip will be focused on encouraging democracy and climate action, as well as helping African efforts to combat Covid-19.

However, the three-nation journey is anticipated to focus on efforts to address conflicts on the continent, particularly Ethiopia’s spiraling war.

Blinken warned of dangers to the free press and corruption, which he said “chips away” at democracy, echoing recurrent concerns of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Blinken admitted that there were risks to democracy in the US, where a crowd sympathetic to former President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the election results.

“This is a challenge that the United States is far from immune to,” Blinken added. “We’ve seen how vulnerable our own democracy is.” The Biden administration has welcomed Kenya, one of the US’s most long-standing African allies, and Biden invited Kenyatta to the White House as his first African leader.

Kenya’s most recent election, in 2017, was plagued by deadly violence, but Kenyatta and his erstwhile opponent Raila Odinga have since reached an agreement, raising expectations for the election in 2022.

Blinken will go from Kenya to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, which has been criticized by the United States for its human rights violations, particularly the police response to huge protests a year ago.

He’ll complete his journey in Senegal, which is seen as Africa’s symbol of democratic stability.