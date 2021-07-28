Blinken In India’s Veiled Warning On Rights And Democracy

In his first official visit to New Delhi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a veiled warning about India’s democratic backsliding.

Civil freedoms and the room for dissent are increasingly under attack in the world’s largest democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, according to rights groups.

Blinken told civil society groups in his first meeting before meeting with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Modi that the US and India are “linked by similar principles” such as the rule of law and religious freedom.

“Both of our democracies are works in progress,” he remarked. As I have stated, the process can be difficult at times. It’s not always pretty. The strength of democracy, on the other hand, is that it embraces it.”

“At a time when worldwide dangers to democracy and international freedoms are on the rise — we’re talking about a democratic recession – it’s critical that we two world-leading democracies continue to stand united in support of these ideals.”

Critics claim that under Modi, India has increased its use of anti-terrorism and “sedition” laws to arrest activists, journalists, students, and others.

An 84-year-old priest and tribal rights campaigner who was charged with terrorism and died in detention after nine months drew international condemnation, notably from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Hindu nationalist government has also enacted legislation that critics believe discriminates against India’s Muslim minority of 170-million people.

The administration denies retaliating against critics, claiming that members of all faiths have equal rights.

Indian officials were anticipated to voice concern about Taliban gains in Afghanistan and ask Blinken for additional assistance in New Delhi’s border conflict with China during the formal meeting.

Relations between the United States and India have always been tense, but China’s growing aggressiveness has pushed them closer together, particularly since fatal confrontations last year on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan border.

India is a member of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, Japan, and Australia and is considered as a counter-balance to China.

However, Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert at India’s Centre for Policy Research, believes that US support has “slipped a notch” since Joe Biden took over as president from Donald Trump.

“India is involved in a military confrontation with China,” Chellaney told AFP, “but unlike top Trump administration officials who publicly opposed China’s actions and backed India, no one in Team Biden has so far provided open support to India.”

Biden’s “hurried and poorly planned pullout from Afghanistan” has enraged New Delhi even more, according to Chellaney.

India is concerned about a Taliban takeover, which it fears.