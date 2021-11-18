Blinken Calls on Nigeria to Have a Greater Role – And Accountability.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended Nigeria’s increased leadership position on Thursday, but also urged responsibility over human rights concerns that have strained the US-Africa partnership.

Blinken is on his first trip to Sub-Saharan Africa, where he hopes to demonstrate US commitment in the face of a growing China while also promoting African-led solutions to challenges such as Ethiopia’s spiraling war.

Blinken told a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that “we fully encourage Nigeria’s engagement, leadership, and loud voice.”

Nigeria has collaborated with successive US administrations since the resumption of civilian rule in 1999, with 20 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population and the continent’s largest economy.

However, after security forces were accused of unleashing lethal violence during enormous protests against police brutality, the United States’ views of Nigeria, which had already been tainted by years of bloodshed and endemic corruption, hardened last year.

Blinken applauded a Nigerian inquiry into the violence, but demanded more.

“We anticipate and await the state and federal governments’ responses to the conclusions, which we expect to include efforts to ensure accountability and address the victims’ and their families’ grievances,” Blinken added.

In a discussion with Blinken, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria has been transparent and has followed a procedure.

“We, at the federal level, must wait for the states to take action and allow the system to function. We can’t force our beliefs on them “Buhari stated the following.

Concerns about human rights have sparked widespread alarm in Congress, with Senator Bob Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a member of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, calling for a “fundamental reconsideration” of the relationship.

Congressional objections have stalled the sale of 12 US Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria, prompting calls for an investigation into whether the military is doing enough to protect civilians as it fights the two-decade-long Boko Haram terrorist insurgency.

Nigeria, on the other hand, has lately begun receiving a second supply of Super Tucano warplanes after previous President Donald Trump approved the deal.

“Capacity building is about more than just giving military hardware,” Blinken said, promising to work on human rights legislation training.

Blinken reversed one of Trump’s actions on the night of his visit by removing Nigeria from a US blacklist of countries that abuse religious freedom.

At the insistence of evangelical Christians, Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, took the decision late in his term, claiming that attacks on the community in the religiously diverse country are. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.