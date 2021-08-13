Black Holes Found 1B Light-Years Away Create Strange ‘Dancing Ghosts’

Scientists have discovered two odd cosmic structures around a billion light-years distant, dubbed “Dancing Ghosts” because to their peculiar appearance.

According to a study published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia, the ghostly features are the result of a pair of supermassive black holes, each located at the center of two radio galaxies, spewing out jets of electrons that are being shaped by intergalactic winds in an unusual way.

The odd clouds were discovered during the first wide and deep search undertaken by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

The discoveries were made as part of the EMU (Evolutionary Map of the Universe) project, which began in 2009 and now includes over 400 scientists from more than 20 countries.

Ray Norris, main author of the study from Western Sydney University and CSIRO—national Australia’s science agency—said in a statement, “We are getting used to surprises as we scan the skies as part of the EMU Project, and delve further into the universe than any prior telescope.”

“You are more likely to make fresh discoveries when you boldly venture where no telescope has gone before.”

It wasn’t immediately evident what the scientists were seeing when they initially noticed the “Dancing Ghosts” in the ASKAP data.

“We spotted two ghosts dancing deep in the cosmos while scanning through data fresh from the telescope. Norris said in a column for The Conversation, “We had never seen anything like it before, and we had no idea what they were.”

“We discovered we were seeing two radio galaxies approximately a billion light-years away a few weeks later. A supermassive black hole is at the center of each one, squirting out jets of electrons distorted into grotesque shapes by an intergalactic wind.”

Radio galaxies are active galaxies that emit more light at radio frequencies than visible wavelengths. Galaxies are known to emit intergalactic winds, which are streams of charged particles flying at great speeds.

The “Dancing Ghosts,” according to Norris, are the result of material falling into the black hole, creating a high-pressure area. This is a condensed version of the information.