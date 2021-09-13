Bioscience firm claims to be able to resurrect the extinct Woolly Mammoth.

Can extinct species be resurrected? It’s the elephant in the genetics room. One bioscience company believes they can, claiming on Monday that it will employ emerging technology to bring the woolly mammoth back to the Arctic tundra.

Colossal, a new company founded by a Harvard geneticist, claims that its species “de-extinction” endeavor has the ability to serve as the foundation for a functional model for rebuilding damaged or destroyed ecosystems, thereby slowing or even halting the consequences of climate change.

In a statement, Colossal chief executive and co-founder Ben Lamm, an emerging technology entrepreneur, said, “Never before has humanity been able to harness the potential of this technology to reconstruct ecosystems, heal our Earth, and safeguard its future through the repopulation of extinct creatures.”

“In addition to resurrecting ancient extinct species such as the woolly mammoth, we will be able to use our technology to help preserve critically endangered species on the edge of extinction and restore animals whose extinction was caused by human activity.”

Woolly mammoths occupied most of the Arctic, coexisting alongside early humans who hunted the cold-resistant herbivores for food and fashioned tools from their tusks and bones.

Around 4,000 years ago, the animals were extinct. Scientists have been collecting bits and pieces of mammoth tusks, bones, teeth, and hair for decades in order to extract and sequence the mammoth’s DNA.

To produce a “elephant-mammoth hybrid,” Colossal plans to integrate DNA sequences from woolly mammoths acquired from well-preserved remains in permafrost and freezing steppes into the genome of Asian elephants.

According to Colossal’s website, Asian elephants and woolly mammoths have 99.6% same DNA.

George Church, a co-founder of the company and a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, is a prominent geneticist who is working to save species using cutting-edge approaches such as CRISPR technology.

Church said in a statement that “technologies discovered in pursuit of this great aim – a living, walking proxy of a woolly mammoth – could generate very important opportunities in conservation and beyond.”

The extensive travel patterns of the woolly mammoth were viewed as crucial to the Arctic region’s environmental health.

The restoration of the monsters, according to Colossal, has the potential to rejuvenate the Arctic grasslands, a large territory with significant climate change-fighting features such as carbon sequestration and methane suppression.

Colossal was sponsored in part by a $15 million seed round from investors, and its advisors include bioethics and genomics experts, according to the company.