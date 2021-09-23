Billie Eilish, BTS in the Global Climate, and Vaccine Concerts: From New York to Seoul.

Some of the biggest names in pop are uniting their star power for Global Citizen Live on Saturday, a round-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality, and famine. From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, some of the biggest names in pop are uniting their star power for Global Citizen Live on Saturday, a round-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality, and famine.

Concerts in London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai, and other cities will be streamed worldwide for the event, which will take place this week in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly.

The A-list lineup will also urge for action at the G20 summit next month and the COP26 climate conference in November.

In New York’s Central Park, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and Jennifer Lopez will perform, as will Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Stevie Wonder will perform in Los Angeles, while Ed Sheeran, Elton John, the Black Eyed Peas, and Stormzy will perform in Paris.

BTS from South Korea, DJ legend Alok from Rio de Janeiro, Kylie Minogue from London, and Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany will all perform pre-recorded performances.

“Across six continents, artists will assist citizens in rallying citizens to demand that governments, huge corporations, and philanthropists work together to safeguard the planet and alleviate poverty,” stated NGO Global Citizen in a statement.

It stated it was concentrating on “the most urgent, interconnected concerns that are wreaking havoc on the poorest people in the world – climate change, vaccination equality, and famine.”

Other acts, such as Metallica and The Weeknd, are also taking part, either through live or video performances.

Global Citizen aspires to plant one billion trees, distribute one billion immunizations to the world’s poorest countries, and feed 41 million people on the verge of starvation.

Other high-profile charity events organized by the organization include “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World,” which took place earlier this year in Los Angeles.

This rallied singers, actors, celebrities, international leaders, and even the Pope in support of global vaccines to combat Covid-19.

Global Citizen sees itself as a movement dedicated to ending severe poverty by the year 2030.

Its software utilizes incentives like concert tickets to persuade users to lobby governments on subjects like sustainability and equality.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, endorsed the new campaign, calling for vaccine equity.

He stated, “We now face a two-track epidemic of haves and have-nots.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to this egregious injustice or become complacent.”