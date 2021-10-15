Bill Clinton, the former president of the United States, is in the hospital.

Former US President Bill Clinton was sent to the hospital on Thursday with an infection, according to a spokeswoman for the 75-year-old.

At the center in Irvine, California, doctors said Clinton was doing well. The coronavirus was not found to be the source of the infection.

“President Clinton was hospitalized to UCI Medical Center on Tuesday evening to undergo treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Urena stated on Twitter.

“He’s on the mend and in good spirits, and he’s grateful to the physicians, nurses, and staff who have taken such good care of him.”

Clinton has been admitted, according to doctors at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s hospital doctors, issued a statement, which Urena shared on Twitter.

According to the statement, “President Clinton was brought to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an illness.”

“He was brought to the hospital for close observation and was given antibiotics and fluids via IV (intravenous).

“He’ll be kept in the hospital for the rest of his life to be monitored. His white blood cell count is moving down after two days of treatment, and he is responding well to medications.” “We are hopeful that he will be able to return home soon,” the statement continued.

The situation was somber, according to an AFP correspondent at the hospital, with no evidence of the VIP patient other than a large media pack assembled in a car park.

Clinton’s bloodstream had been infected with a urinary tract infection, CNN said.

Sanjay Gupta, the TV channel’s medical correspondent, said Clinton complained of weariness during a visit to California on Tuesday and went to the hospital for testing to rule out Covid-19 and cardiac problems.

Clinton was the 42nd president of the United States, serving from 1993 to 2001. He was the third-youngest president in US history and the first Baby Boomer to hold the post when he was elected at the age of 46.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, becoming only the second president in American history to do so. In February 1999, the Senate acquitted him of all charges.

After doctors discovered evidence of significant heart disease, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation in 2004 at the age of 58.

Clinton, who had a reputation for eating fatty foods before his health concern, switched to a vegan diet after his health scare.

He had stent surgery in 2010 after complaining of heart symptoms.

In the same year, he stated that being vegan was not a difficult decision for him.

“Not when you’ve undergone a quadruple heart bypass. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.