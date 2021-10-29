Big Oil clashes with Democratic lawmakers in the United States on climate’misinformation.’

On Thursday, House Democrats grilled US oil sector executives about their claims on climate science and if their efforts on green energy match their marketing strategies.

The hearing with CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other oil giants was compared by critics in the House of Representatives to a historic 1994 congressional session in which cigarette executives claimed under oath that nicotine was not addictive.

In a free-flowing session headlined “Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action,” Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret.

Leading oil firms have gone on record as admitting climate change science and the need for action, as well as pledging support for the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing. Critics, on the other hand, accuse the sector of “greenwashing.” Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who led the session, said, “I hope today’s hearing signifies a turning moment for Big Oil.” “I’m hoping that today’s witnesses will finally acknowledge the industry’s fundamental role in this catastrophe and join the necessary transformation.” Meanwhile, pro-industry Republicans in Congress have come out swinging against President Joe Biden’s energy policies, which they claim have resulted in increased gas prices, notably the decision to knock down the Keystone Pipeline.

Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican, accused Democrats of “shamelessly instilling dread in a whole new generation” by focusing on climate change to support a “liberal socialist wish list” of policies.

The hearing takes place as climate change concerns grow in the aftermath of severe hurricanes and forest fires.

However, Maloney was thwarted during a conversation with ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods about research from the 1970s in which Exxon scientists characterized climate change as a dire concern caused by fossil fuel emissions, as well as a newspaper ad on climate change in 200 headlined “Unsettled Science.”

“There is an obvious contrast between what Exxon’s CEOs told the public and what the scientists were telling them,” Maloney said, asking Woods if Exxon’s behavior was “ethical.”

However, Woods defended the corporation, claiming that its position was in line with climate research at the time, and that the fine print of the 2000 ad supported lower-emission solutions because “climate change may pose long-term risks.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to judge anything 25 years ago by today’s scientific standards,” Woods said.

Ro Khanna, a Democratic Representative from California, tried unsuccessfully to secure oil pledges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.