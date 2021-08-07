Biden’s US Infrastructure Bill is set for a key vote on Saturday.

President Joe Biden’s plan for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment in the United States will face a major test in the Senate on Saturday, which will determine if it is brought to the floor for a final vote before proceeding to the House of Representatives.

After spending hours on Thursday trying to reach an agreement, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced just before midnight on Friday that a procedural vote will be held at noon on Saturday.

While he chastised Republicans for their “many objections” that prevented legislators from voting on changes “all day” on Thursday, he remained optimistic about the bill’s prospects, saying earlier in the evening that lawmakers were “near to an agreement.”

“Because we want to finish this critical law as soon as possible, we will reconvene at noon on Saturday to vote on cloture.”

If the bill is brought to the Senate floor on Saturday, it will need the support of at least ten Republicans in addition to the 50 Democrats to pass.

It will subsequently be put to a simple majority vote in the Senate, maybe on the same day or the following day.

If passed, it will be taken to a vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks before being signed by the Democratic president.

That would be a huge success for Biden, a former Senator who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle.

The ambitious plan, which is the result of a rare bipartisan agreement between Republican and Democratic senators, calls for $550 billion in extra federal investment on roads, bridges, and transportation, as well as high-speed internet and climate change measures.

Taking into account other public monies that have already been appropriated, it totals $1.2 trillion, or the amount of Spain’s 2020 GDP.

According to the White House, this is the “largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in in a century.”